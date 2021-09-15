After a little child is crushed by a fireplace, there are calls for “accountability.”

After a huge concrete and marble fireplace broke loose and crushed a six-year-old girl in her family’s house, readers demanded “accountability.”

Alexa-Leigh Blakemore, who suffered major head injuries including a fractured skull and brain bleeding, is still in critical but stable condition at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

After the collision on Friday, September 10, at around 8.10 p.m., father Keiran Blakemore and mother Elle Williams of Colesborne Road in Norris Green said their daughter’s condition is “touch and go.”

The couple, who rent from a private landlord, say they’ve been asking for repairs and want to educate others about the dangers of hefty fireplaces.

The fireplace is thought to have collapsed as a result of disintegrating plaster.

Readers expressed their surprise and support for Alexa-Leigh and her family, who are awaiting safe housing.

Sue Bulman remarked on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page, “This is awful.” I hope this young kid survives.

“More landlords should be held liable for the safety of their tenants.”

Two more posters mentioned similar occurrences.

“This almost occurred to my lad when he was four,” Kelly Ann Butler said. He was only inches from from the fire place when it suddenly collapsed.

“Our heartfelt condolences and best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

“It’s just sad,” Stacey Bombacy McDonald remarked. When my nephew was little, something similar happened to him.”

Hundreds of people urged Alexa-Leigh to “keep fighting” and gave their thoughts and prayers in the comments section.

“Get healthy soon, lovely one,” Bonnie Low said. I’m sending you and your family healing energy and positive vibes.”

Shirley Aspinall shared a heartbreaking story with Alexa-family Leigh’s in a message to them.

“My nephew was put in a coma after a fall on his head cracked his skull,” she claimed.

“Seeing him was heartbreaking, but he did wake up and heal completely. I sincerely hope and pray that your little child awakens soon.”

When the accident occurred, Alexa-Leigh was playing in the living room.

“I was lying on the couch feeding our five-week-old daughter while her mother was in the bath,” her father, Keiran, told The Washington Newsday.

“Alexa-Leigh was doing her,” says the narrator.

