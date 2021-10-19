After a lit mosquito repellent coil causes a fire, a 2-year-old is killed and a 4-year-old is critically injured.

A lighted insect repellent coil reportedly triggered a fire inside a house in Bangladesh, killing a 2-year-old toddler and critically injuring his 4-year-old sister.

The children’s mother, 25, was critically burned during the incident, which occurred Monday in an apartment on the third story of a building in Munshiganj, a district in the country’s central region, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Neighbors who saw smoke rising from the flat discovered the fire and knocked down the door to save the woman and her children, according to local police. The three victims were initially sent to a state-run hospital in Sreenagar upazila town, where on-duty doctors pronounced the 2-year-old, Ayas Mridha, dead.

The 4-year-old and her mother were sent to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka for treatment.

“The fire is thought to have been started by a lighted mosquito repellent coil.” According to reports, Sreepur police officer Md Kamruzzaman remarked, “An investigation is underway.”

According to local media UNB, the victim’s father, Bappi Mridha, had stepped out of the house when the fire broke out, according to a police officer named Ziaul Islam.

The insect repellent coil they were using had most likely come into contact with flammable materials and caught fire.

An investigation has been initiated following the occurrence. As of Monday night, the specific condition of the two others had not been released.

If mosquito coils are not properly removed, they might easily catch fire. In a recent example in Taiwan, a lady was charged with arson after a mosquito coil she had thrown away was discovered at the alleged source of a fire that killed 46 people. The Cheng Chung Cheng Building in Kaohsiung’s Yancheng District caught fire on Oct. 14. According to Taiwan News, firefighters fought the fire for five hours to put it out.

A 90-year-old father and his daughter died in 2018 after a mosquito repellent cinder sparked a piece of their home on fire. The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India. According to The Hindu at the time, the elderly man and his daughter were sleeping when flames from a burning mosquito repellent dropped on his bed and caught fire.