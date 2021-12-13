After a lion mauls her at the zoo, a 2-year-old girl’s hand is amputated.

A 2-year-old girl had to have her hand amputated after being seriously attacked by a lion at a zoo in Yemen.

Donia Idris Hammoud was mauled by the huge cat while visiting the zoo with her father in Ibb Governorate, central Yemen.

According to Gulf News, the youngster slipped her hand inside the lion cage while her father took images of her next to the lion.

“While her father was busy taking a souvenir picture of her, the little girl, Donia, inserted her hand through one of the openings in the protection net for the lion’s cage, which bit her hand,” EG 24 News reported, citing local agencies.

After witnessing the abuse, the child’s father, who has not been recognized, went into a coma. The toddler was transported to the hospital with her father for treatment. After the violent attack, the girl’s left hand had to be amputated.

Human rights groups have called for the child’s father and the zoo’s administration, which is controlled by the Al Houthi militia, to be held responsible for the unfortunate tragedy. They accused the administration of being negligent for allowing small children to approach wild animal enclosures. They also noted that officials had failed to implement necessary safety measures, and that iron netting were insufficient for wild animal enclosures.

Last month, an Indian guy was caught after attempting to enter a zoo’s lion enclosure, claiming it contained gems. G Sai Kumar, a resident of Hyderabad, in southern India, attempted to jump into the lion enclosure at Nehru Zoo Park, and the incident was captured on camera, which went viral on social media. The video showed the man sitting on a boulder near the enclosure’s perimeter, while an African lion strolled at its base. Without injuring him, park officials rescued him from the enclosure and handed him over to the cops. The individual is thought to be mentally ill, according to cops.