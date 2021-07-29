After a lightning strike, the roof collapses, destroying the house.

These photographs depict the terrible effects of a lightning strike on a property.

On Wednesday, fire firefighters were dispatched to Kestrel Lane in Warrington after receiving reports of a lightning strike.

On arrival, they found no traces of a fire, but the property’s roof had largely collapsed, according to Cheshire Live.

The depth of the destruction is shown in photos issued by Birchwood fire station, which include a huge hole in the roof that exposes the house to the elements.

A number of nearby properties had blown electrics, according to Cheshire Fire & Rescue.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

“Crews attended a lightning strike on a property yesterday,” a Birchwood fire station official tweeted.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt. The property was severely damaged, and a number of nearby properties had their electrics blown out.

“Crews collaborated with other agencies to ensure the safety of all people and properties.”

A building inspector was dispatched to the scene to assess the home’s safety, as well as the safety of the surrounding houses.

The house’s electrics were also isolated by firefighters.

It isn’t the only property that has been harmed by the storms; a home in Halewood was also struck by lightning.

After the lightning hit, the roof of the house on Arncliffe Road exploded into flames, and more than 20 fire fighters tried to put it out.

“At around 12.40pm firefighters were alerted to reports that a property had been struck by lightning on Kestrel Lane, Warrington,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue said.

“Firefighters arrived on the site and discovered no evidence of a fire, but the building had been severely damaged by lightning.

“A building inspector has been dispatched to the scene to assess the address’s safety, and firefighters have inspected several nearby properties.

“The crews have also turned off the power at the address.”