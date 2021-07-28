After a lightning strike, the home was left ‘badly damaged.’

At 12.38pm, Cheshire Fire Service was dispatched to Kestrel Lane, Birchwood, after receiving reports that a house’s roof had been struck by lightning.

There were no traces of a fire at the address, but the building had been seriously damaged by a lightning strike, according to Cheshire Live.

Two fire engines from Warrington and Birchwood were dispatched to the area.

“At around 12.40pm firefighters were summoned to reports that a property had been struck by lightning on Kestrel Lane, Warrington,” according to a statement from Cheshire Fire.

“Firefighters arrived on the site and discovered no evidence of a fire, but the building had been severely damaged by lightning.

“A building inspector has been dispatched to the scene to assess the address’s safety, and firefighters have inspected several nearby properties.

“The crews have also turned off the power at the address.”

Following a lightning strike at 13.28 this afternoon, firefighters were also dispatched to a fire at a residence in Appleton.

Stockton Heath and Warrington fire companies were dispatched to the scene, but there were no signs of fire when they arrived.

The fire department investigated the loft for damage from the lightning hit and turned off the power at the house.

When the owner spotted smoke emerging from the apex of the roof at 2.30 p.m., firefighters returned to the scene.

The smoke was emanating from a small piece of burnt wood that firefighters had to remove and dampen with water.