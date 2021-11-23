After a ‘lighthearted’ remark about a hair cut, a man was stabbed in the pub facilities.

In the bathrooms of a pub, a “light-hearted” remark led to a conflict and a violent stabbing.

The victim, James Whiteside, was celebrating his 30th birthday with pals at the Railway public house in Meols on Wirral when he was assaulted, according to Liverpool Crown Court. He was so drunk at the time of the event that he had little recall of being assaulted.

Oliver Farrell, his assailant, came at 6 p.m., joining his pals, including Jack Palmer, who had been there since 3 p.m. Both males were described as drug users, according to prosecutor David Watson.

“Around 10 p.m., they were outdoors in the smoking area,” Mr Watson told the court.

“It appears the victim inquired about the whereabouts of the restrooms and made a lighthearted remark to Farrell, saying he needed his hair cut.”

“This remark appears to have been misinterpreted, and one witness portrayed him as enraged.”

“He requested Palmer to follow him to the toilet for a confrontation with Mr Whiteside a short time later.”

Mr Whiteside was arguing with Farrell, according to a witness who also went into the restrooms, with Palmer standing nearby but not speaking.

“Thereafter, he witnessed them throw punches at each other,” Mr Watson continued, “but he wasn’t sure who threw the first strike.” Mr Whiteside was injured by Farrell, who was armed with a blade.

“Farrell swiftly won the argument, and the victim was left flat on his back on the floor.

“When Palmer went forward and kicked Mr Whiteside in the head, Farrell appeared to be going to depart.” They both dashed out of the tavern after using the restroom.” No one saw Farrell use a knife, according to Mr Watson, but he was observed dropping something, which was assumed to be the weapon.

Palmer admitted to kicking the victim in the face to one of the women he was with at the pub.

The sufferer was rushed to the hospital after emerging from the restrooms covered in blood, notably on his back and sides. He had a three-centimetre cut on his lower back, a 15-centimetre scratch on his back, and a tiny wound on his back.