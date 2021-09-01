After a life-changing fall, a 56-year-old man spends 13 hours crawling up Mount Snowdon.

After a life-changing fall, a Widnes man spent 13 hours crawling up Mount Snowdon to help others.

Paul Ellis, 56, crept up on his hands and knees to raise money for Amp Camp Kids, a charity that connects children with amputees and their families.

After a fall in 1992, Paul shattered his spine and was paralyzed for six months. For years, he was in excruciating pain and could only stand for five minutes at a time. His ankles were welded together, which he characterized as ‘horrible.’

He eventually decided to have his legs amputated below the knees and is now dedicated to helping others.

After crawling for 13 hours on Friday, August 27, the father of two from Widnes reached Snowdon’s top as the sun sank behind the hills at 8.50pm.

Before descending with his prosthetic legs, he slept overnight with friends who met him at the summit.

“It was hard, but it was nice,” Paul told The Washington Newsday. It was a beautiful day. The weather was perfect. On the mountain, the people were incredible. On the walk up, I spoke with quite a few folks.

“People were blown away, saying things like, ‘What you’re doing is great,’ and so on. Obviously, you don’t see very many people crawling.”

Despite having set a £2,000 goal, Paul ended up raising more than £24,000, leaving him “overwhelmed.”

One anonymous donor gave £1,000 to the cause.

Paul claims that thinking about the children who will benefit from this money kept him going even when his limbs were tired and his 21-pound bag felt heavy. He also has blisters on his hands and stumps.

“When I stood on my legs after the crawl, I thought, ‘I feel a bit tall,’” he recalled of putting his prosthetic legs on.

With the funds raised, Paul will be able to cover the cost of the child amputee camp twice over. Ben Lovell’s Amp Camp is working on a project called Amp Camp Kids.

Six youngsters and their families will be flown to Tenerife next year to stay in a villa and meet other children in similar situations. “The summary has come to an end.”