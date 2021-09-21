After a life-changing discovery beneath a pub, a landlord finds himself “at rock bottom.”

A pub owner was taken aback when he found his establishment was sitting on a liquid goldmine.

Doran Binder told Cheshire Live that when he bought the Crag Inn near Macclesfield, he was “at rock bottom.”

The 49-year-old had just divorced and moved to the little country bar to be closer to his family.

“We were living 900 meters apart on a farm, and we got divorced,” he explained. I reasoned that if I owned the tavern, I’d be able to be closer to the kids. I knew the pub was in trouble, so I decided to acquire it and see what happened.”

While running the bar, the father-of-five worked for Bumble and Bumble, a hair care products company in New York.

He had to pay for an annual water inspection to ensure that it was safe for the public to drink, and he was stunned to learn that he was sitting on 700,000 gallons of the world’s purest water.

“I invited Blair Water since they’re the firm that has always tested the water every year,” he explained.

“I went into the meeting thinking, ‘I’m going to have to spend 10 grand on this water, I know it,’” he added.

"So Richard Taylor, the owner of Blair Water, shows along and we sit in the pub." I've never met him before, and the first thing he says to me is, "Do you know how excellent your water is, mate?"

“He claimed that he had told the previous owners for twenty years that they should bottle it and sell it, but that they had never done so.

“I’ve been drilling water for forty years all over the world, and this is by far the nicest water I’ve ever dug anyplace,” he remarked. He claimed there was nothing geologically in the area that indicated good water, but what I’d found was a’vein of gold’ coming off Shutlingsloe Hill.”

A 27-meter-deep aquifer lies beneath the bar, and Doran sent a sample of the water off to be tested and accredited – all before receiving a life-changing phone call from Richard while in the United States.

“I was at New,” he explains.

