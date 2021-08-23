After a leopard grabbed the leg of a two-year-old girl, her grandparents fought it off.

After her grandparents successfully fought off a leopard, a 2-year-old daughter in India miraculously escaped the animal’s jaws.

When the old couple bravely took on the enormous cat, the child’s right foot was already in its mouth. According to The Times Of India, the incident occurred around midnight on Thursday in the state of Madhya Pradesh in a village near Kuno National Park.

When the leopard crept into the backyard, the family was sleeping on the floor of their home. When Basanti Gurjar, 50, awoke to the sobs of her granddaughter Bobby and husband Jai Gurjar, 55, she was asleep. She was shocked to see the toddler’s right foot in the leopard’s teeth.

She stomped on the animal several times, but it would not leave go of the child. Jai had awoken by this time and charged towards the animal. He told The Times Of India, “I kicked it with all my might.”

Both of them clutched their granddaughter as they attacked the animal’s eyes and snout. After then, the large cat let grip of the child and switched his attention to the couple. It slammed down on the old couple, biting and slicing them.

Hearing the noise, the neighbors soon awoke. They came to the family’s rescue, armed with sticks, after recognizing it was a leopard attack, according to Yahoo Life. Despite being gravely hurt, the pair managed to fend off the animal until neighbors arrived to their rescue. The animal had returned to the jungle by that time.

The family is shaken as a result of the attack. The pair was described by the news site as saying, “We have lived here for a long time, and this is the first time a leopard has attacked us.”

Officials from the Forest Department came to the location after hearing the news, and a senior officer pledged that the agency would reimburse their medical fees and beef up security in the region.

According to the report, the family’s village is only 8 kilometers from Kuno National Park, which is a potential site for the cheetah translocation operation. The idea has been vigorously opposed by the locals, who are concerned about man-animal conflict. The forest officials, on the other hand, maintained such an attack was unlikely.