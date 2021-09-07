After a lengthy fight with cancer, a lifelong Liverpool FC supporter passes away.

His family revealed that a lifelong Liverpool FC fan has died after a decade-long struggle with cancer.

Mark Anthony Quinn, 39, of Cwmavon, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal, head, and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

He was on the verge of death, but following a successful round of therapy, he fought back and was given the all-clear in 2012.

After his cancer returned, the former soldier and McDonald’s employee dedicated his time to raising money to help other cancer patients.

He wanted to raise money for the Velindre Cancer Centre, which he claims handed him his son as a thank you for their assistance.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we must inform you that Mark died away peacefully at home this morning,” Mark’s family wrote on Twitter.

“He was in our family home with Mam, Kelly, and our three sisters, as per his wishes.

“He has battled valiantly in this war; he is the strongest, bravest, and nicest man we will ever love as a family.

“Kindness and justice pervaded every fiber of his existence.

“He was aware of everyone’s kind wishes and was grateful for each and every one of them.

“Words that mean a lot to him…” “We are all just people,” he says.

In 1999, Mark enlisted in the army and served with the Royal Signals. Before serving in the Iraq War in the early part of the last decade, he was stationed in Germany, Oman, and Kuwait.

He worked in the construction industry after leaving the army in 2004, before getting a manager’s job at a McDonald’s and eventually had to leave owing to illness.

He started his #1MOREMATCH campaign, a game pitting Liverpool FC fans against “the rest of the globe,” as a football enthusiast.

Mark, who documented his journey on Twitter, thanked his family and friends for their love and support throughout his life in a devastating message from his bed at Ty Olwen Hospice in Morriston, Swansea.

“So Twitter its 2 an end for me, at @TyOlwenHospice caring after me so kind, had a gr8 life @LFC enthusiast, gr8 family friends, met,” he wrote in his tweet.

