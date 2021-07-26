After a “legendary” move, chaser Mark Labbett shakes the player’s hand.

After making a really brave move, a competitor on The Chase received a handshake from Mark Labbett via Bradley Walsh.

The Beast, Mark Labbett, was tonight’s Chaser, and he took on waiter Simon on Monday night’s episode.

Simon, 29, claimed that outside of work, he enjoys playing chess and that if he won the same amount of money, he would treat his family to a meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Simon did well in his cash builder and sought advise from his teammates on what he should do next.

They all urged him to take the money he’d won, but he turned to Bradley and said, “I’m only here once, and I’m going for the £30,0000.”

Bradley was ecstatic, saying, “That’s the mindset we want.”

“Bradley do the honours,” the Beast added as he motioned Bradley to shake Simon’s hand.

“Fantastic job mate, good job,” Bradley replied as he shook Simon’s hand.

Simon’s bold approach impressed the show’s viewers as well.

“Yes, Simon!” exclaimed Steve Lowe. We adore it when we see someone with grit!”

Caroline exclaimed, “Legend.”

“HES GONE HIGH, I REPEAT HES GONE HIGH,” Kyle S stated.

Simon’s gamble, however, did not pay off, and he was defeated by The Beast, leaving him with nothing.