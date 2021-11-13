After a legal case this month, DWP benefit claimants could receive an additional £1,500 in back wages.

More than two million benefit applicants could be owed £1,500 in past payments by the UK government.

A judicial dispute will be heard later this month to determine whether it was fair to exclude persons on legacy benefits from additional Covid assistance.

Income Support, Income-Based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income-Related Employment and Support Allowance, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Housing Benefit are examples of legacy benefits.

Three weeks after complaining of ‘gut ache,’ an 11-year-old schoolgirl died.

The DWP declared that all existing legacy benefit claims would be transferred to Universal Credit between November 2022 and late 2026.

All claims for means-tested legacy benefits will eventually be replaced by Universal Credit full service.

However, if you are already receiving legacy benefits, your claim will not be automatically switched to Universal Credit.

Unless conditions change, anyone on legacy benefits will continue to get the same benefit until at least 2022 and maybe as late as 2026.

The Daily Record notes that early this year, the High Court allowed two claimants claiming Employment Support Allowance (ESA) the opportunity to contest a decision not to increase their benefits in line with the Universal Credit top-up.

According to one of the litigants interested in the matter, the court proceeding set to take place at the High Court on September 28 and 29 has been postponed and will now take place on November 17 and 18.

Universal Credit claimants were allocated an extra £1,040 a year in coronavirus cash support from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the equivalent of £20 a week or £80 a month.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak indicated in the Spring Budget that this augmentation would be extended until the end of September, bringing the total amount of increased UK Government help to £1,560 for Universal Credit users.

Those on legacy benefits argue that they, too, deserve similar assistance in dealing with the Covid situation because they have been hurt by increased household expenditures.

Prior to the hearing being canceled in September, lawyers for the two claimants stated that all evidence had been presented and that one person on Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) and the other were both on JSA. “The summary has come to an end.”