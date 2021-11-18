After a lawyer attempts to ban them from the Ahmaud Arbery trial, Black Pastors Rally Outside.

According to the Associated Press, hundreds of predominantly Black pastors gathered outside on Thursday to pray as the trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery resumed.

The protest was in response to a defense attorney’s request that “any additional Black pastors” be removed from the courtroom after Reverend Jesse Jackson sat with Arbery’s family during the trial.

In response to the statements, Reverend Al Sharpton organized a rally, which included “Black pastors matter” posters and #JusticeForAhmaud buttons with Arbery’s picture worn by many of the pastors in attendance on Thursday.

Martin Luther King III, the son of the legendary civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., attended the gathering, as did other pastors from across the country, including Reverend Gregory Edwards of Pennsylvania.

The trial comes from Arbery’s death in February 2020, when he was 25 years old. Gregory and Travis McMichael, as well as William Bryan Jr., are accused of following Arbery, whom they suspected of burglarizing a house under construction in their neighborhood. Following a chase in their vehicles, they allegedly attempted to place him under citizen’s arrest before shooting and killing him in self-defense.

All three have pled not guilty to felony counts of murder and aggravated assault, as well as false imprisonment and criminal intent to conduct a felony. If convicted, they may face life in prison.

In the midst of a year marked by regular protests and rallies over the killings and shootings of Black males like Arbery, George Floyd, and Jacob Blake, cellphone footage of Arbery’s execution was leaked online roughly two months after his death.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A gathering of primarily Black clergy gathered outside the Glynn County courthouse, with its four massive columns, arched windows, and shaded grounds, as testimony resumed inside—a sea of dark suits and white collars.

Beneath one tent, a seller sold T-shirts, while a woman under another gave water and snacks in exchange for donations in a pickle jar.

As the mob outside gathered, Reverend Jesse Jackson returned to the courthouse to join Arbery’s family. Sharpton reminded the audience that no one has succeeded in keeping Black pastors out of court. This is a condensed version of the information.