After a law change on Sunday, households might face a £1,000 punishment.

If they don’t have a special licence, hundreds of thousands of individuals across the UK might risk a £1,000 charge starting on Sunday.

People over the age of 75 must pay for their television license starting in August, or face a four-figure punishment if they do not.

From August 1, the BBC has declared that it would begin charging everyone for a license.

Anyone who does not have a license and needs one after July 31 will be fined, according to Birmingham Live.

“A considerable hard core of over-75s who are rejecting or unable to pay,” according to Silver Voices, which has fought against the loss of free TV licenses.

“Is the BBC going to penalize and maybe take to court hundreds of thousands of older persons who are standing up against the elimination of this welfare benefit?” said Dennis Reed of the organization.

“We have widespread political and media support for a change of heart on this matter, and the government now needs to act quickly to impose a solution.”

The BBC said in a statement that the “longer transition period we put in place owing to Covid-19 will terminate on 31 July 2021” because “we have now reached a position where over-75s homes are in line with the overall population.”

“And, in keeping with general policy, anyone who views or records live TV programs on any channel, or downloads or watches BBC programming on BBC iPlayer, must be covered by a valid TV licence,” the corporation noted in the same statement.