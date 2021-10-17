After a late-night tunnel crash, a woman died and two men were critically injured.

After a crash inside the Queensway Tunnel this morning, a woman died and two men were critically injured.

Just around 12.30 a.m., a cab and an Audi S3 were involved in a collision on their way to Wirral.

The male driver and female passenger of the Audi were both injured in the crash and sent to the hospital, where the woman, who was in her twenties, died.

The cab driver, a 40-year-old guy, was seriously injured. He was also taken to the hospital, where he is still being treated.

The Queensway Tunnel, popularly known as the Birkenhead Tunnel, is still blocked while police investigate. Drivers are encouraged to seek out alternate routes.

“We can confirm we are investigating following a tragic road traffic collision in the Queensway tunnel in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 17th October,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Officers were notified at 12:25 a.m. after reports that an Audi S3, traveling towards Wirral, had collided with a taxi inside the tunnel.”

“The Audi’s male driver and female passenger both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital, where the woman, who was in her 20s, tragically died.”

“The male driver, who is also in his twenties, is still in severe condition at the hospital.”

“The male cab driver, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured and is being treated at the hospital.”

“The next of kin has been notified, and professional police are assisting them.”

“Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died and others who were injured in this collision,” Matrix Inspector Mark Worrell said.

“The event is presently under investigation, and I’d like to hear from anyone who observed anything before to the crash that could help us with our inquiries.”

“It’s suspected that the Audi collided with another vehicle on the Hunter Street roundabout before entering the tunnel.” We’re looking into a few different avenues right now.” Contact Merseyside Police on (0151) 777 5747 if you witnessed the event or have any CCTV, dashcam, or other footage. “The summary has come to an end.”