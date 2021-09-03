After a last-minute check by the father, a couple with a new born baby avoids death.

During a caravan vacation, a couple with a six-week-old infant managed to get away with their life at the last minute.

Amber and her husband, James, had driven 200 miles from Lytham St Annes in Lancashire to Caldicott in their caravan to meet a group of friends.

The couple was awoken in their caravan in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 29) by the sound of an alarm.

Their carbon monoxide meter was blaring, with a reading of 90 on the screen.

Amber reported the temperature had risen to over 200 in the two minutes it took them to grab their baby boy, Elliot, and exit the caravan.

What made their escape even more amazing was the fact that James had only tested the carbon monoxide detector 12 hours prior and discovered that it was missing batteries.

“We had unwittingly been traveling without batteries in our carbon monoxide detector for some time, without giving it any attention because it’s just one of those things that ‘happens to someone else,” Amber wrote on Facebook.

“That morning, we went to spoons for breakfast, which is unusual for us, and then we passed an Aldi, where James went in and remembered Elliot’s Ewan sheep had been used a lot recently.

“He went out and bought some batteries for the sheep, something we usually put off for a long time because of the cost.

“Then, in the afternoon, James, for some reason, decided to check the carbon monoxide detector and discovered it was missing batteries; he replaced the batteries with 3 AA batteries and the alarm saved our lives just 12 hours later.”

The pair awoke their friends, who took them inside once they had escaped.

“Once we got some fresh air, we realized how sick we were,” Amber explained. It was difficult to breathe since our chests were so tight. I thought I could drive us to the hospital at the moment.

“In retrospect, we should have called an ambulance, but I was high on adrenaline.

“James dashed back into the van to get something.”

