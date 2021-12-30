After a ‘large police presence’ was reported, a man’s body was discovered.

After police were notified concerning a man’s safety, a body was discovered in a forested location.

At around 8.45 p.m. yesterday, there were reports of a “large police presence” under the Trans Pennine Trail loop line bridge on Childwall Valley Road (Wednesday).

According to reports, a chopper was beaming its light on the loop line itself.

A man's body was discovered and he was pronounced dead at the spot

“We were alerted at 8.45pm last night, Wednesday December 29, following complaints of concern for the welfare of a male in his 20s,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Officers were called to a forested area off Childwall Valley Road, where they discovered a man’s body.” Sadly, the individual was pronounced deceased on the spot.

“The death is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner is being created.”

“The man’s relatives have been notified.”

