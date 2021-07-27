After a large police presence in Birkenhead, a man was arrested.

In Birkenhead, a man was detained on suspicion of assault and false detention yesterday.

Officers were dispatched to Borough Road, near the intersection with Fountain Street, at approximately 10.45 a.m. yesterday (Monday).

“Officers attended a residence on Borough Road and detained a 47-year-old male on suspicion of assault and false imprisonment,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The man is being treated in a hospital for an unrelated leg injury, and investigations are ongoing.”

Following the event, neighbors reported seeing police protecting a residence in the vicinity.

