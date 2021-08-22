After a large Mersey search operation, a hero ‘pulls a man to safety.’

Last night, a passing hero is thought to have rescued a guy from the Mersey.

Following reports that a man had entered the river, a large search and rescue operation was begun around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The effort includes the coastguard, RNLI teams, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and Merseyside Police, with the coastguard scrambling a helicopter over the Mersey.

The helicopter was seen looping up and down the river, centering on the Wirral shore between Birkenhead and Tranmere, according to flight monitoring data.

Over portions of south Liverpool, the action could be seen and heard.

The coastguard said the search was started by information that a male had entered the water near Tranmere.

As the emergency services searched for the guy, the organization’s crew was aided by the New Brighton RNLI and a pilot vessel.

Nobody was located in the water, but Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, which was notified of the incident by the coastguard at 11:17 p.m., claimed he was hauled to safety by a member of the public and then fled the area.