After a landslide loss, Larry Elder’s campaign removes an election fraud section from their website.

Following his resounding defeat in California’s recall election to Governor Gavin Newsom, Larry Elder has removed a page about voter fraud from his campaign website.

The Republican challenger removed the portion under “Stop Fraud,” which linked to a different website called StopCAFraud, which falsely claimed that Newsom had been reinstalled as governor before Tuesday’s election.

“Statistical analysis designed to detect fraud in elections held in third-world countries (such as Russia, Venezuela, and Iran) have found fraud in California, resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as Governor,” according to a statement on the StopCAFraud website.

The StopCAFraud website, which was partially funded by Elder’s campaign, also encouraged visitors to sign a petition urging California regulators to “examine and mitigate the distorted results.”

Elder has made multiple unsubstantiated charges of electoral fraud during the campaign.

However, as it became evident that Newsom would win, Elder removed the “Stop Fraud” part from his campaign website.

This website discovered that the StopCAFraud had also been extensively edited, with the previously mentioned passage removed, using the WayBackMachine, a tool that archives web pages.

Another assertion was removed: “Instances of illegal ballots were detected prior to the election date of September 14.”

Elder’s campaign has been approached for comment by this publication.