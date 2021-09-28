After a lady, 22, was reportedly sexually assaulted, a man in CCTV footage was identified as a ‘potential witness.’

A CCTV photograph of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation has been released by detectives.

On the night of Saturday, July 31 into the early morning of Sunday, August 1, a 22-year-old lady claims she was sexually assaulted.

The exact location of the alleged assault is unknown, however she had visited the Alpine Club Lodge in Ormskirk.

The man seen is being sought by Lancashire police as a possible witness.

“Do you recognize this man?” a police spokeswoman said. We’d like to talk with him as a possible witness in a sexual assault investigation.

“The location of the purported attack is still unknown.

“Detectives have been looking into the report and are now seeking to track down the man pictured after studying hours of CCTV footage.

“We need to figure out exactly what happened, and this guy may have some crucial information.

“Please contact us as soon as possible if this is you or you believe you know who this individual is.

“Likewise, if you believe you know anything about what happened, please contact us.

“You can contact us by emailing [email protected] or calling 101 and quoting incident number 388 from August 1st.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent organization, can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”