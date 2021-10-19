After a lady, 22, died in a Queensway tunnel crash, her boyfriend driving an Audi A3 is battling for her life.

Following the accident on Sunday, October 17, the driver of an Audi S3, who is reported to be 23 years old and from Liverpool, is in a severe condition in hospital.

At 12.30 a.m., emergency services were called to the site when an Audi collided with a taxi in the Birkenhead tunnel.

Jack Grealish donates £5,000 to the family of a lady killed in a tunnel accident.

Paige Rice, a Birmingham woman, died in the early hours of Sunday morning while riding in the Audi.

The cab driver, a 40-year-old guy, was also seriously injured, but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Before the deadly disaster in the tunnel, the Audi S3 is thought to have been engaged in another accident.

“Our sympathies are with the family of the woman who died and others who were injured in this collision,” Merseyside Police Matrix Inspector Mark Worrell said.

“The event is presently under investigation, and I’d like to hear from anyone who observed anything before to the crash that could help us with our inquiries.”

“It’s suspected that the Audi collided with another vehicle on the Hunter Street roundabout before entering the tunnel.” We’re looking into a few different avenues right now.” Paige’s mother, Clare Rice, paid an emotional tribute to her daughter, saying the 22-year-old was visiting her boyfriend in Liverpool on the night she died.

“A lovely woman inside and out,” Clare said of her daughter.

“Paige was just so full of life,” BirminghamLive said in a tribute. She savored every moment of her life. She was a stunning woman on the inside and out. Her grin could brighten anyone’s day.” “Paige was highly popular and had a large number of friends,” she continued. She enjoyed the attention, but not in a conceited or obnoxious way.

“She enjoyed dancing and acting as a child and attended the Valentine Theatre School, where she met many acquaintances with whom she remained friends to this day.”

“Paige dropped out of dance school when she was a teenager, but she continued to dance at night.”

