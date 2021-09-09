After a lad shouts obscenities at her on the way home, the woman got the last laugh.

The woman was allegedly riding her bike down Liverpool Road in Crosby when she was accosted and verbally abused “for no reason.”

“A female friend of mine was cycling home last week when a lad in a crowd of girls and boys chose to hurl insults at her for no reason,” her friend said on a neighborhood app.

“When she came to a halt on her bike, she received even more criticism, so she began to mock the lad for his appearance.

“All the females laughed at him as a result of this.

“To those who remark, ‘They’re not terrifying; it’s just kids being kids,’ this isn’t necessarily true.

“You could argue that my friend should have simply ignored them, but why should we have to suffer through this?

“I sincerely hope the lad will reconsider doing it again.”

Officers in the neighborhood are cracking down on antisocial behavior.

Last month, a group of teenagers were accused of “fighting and causing a nuisance” on Cooks Road.

Anyone with information about anti-social behavior in their neighborhood can contact police via Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or by calling 101. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.