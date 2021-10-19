After a knock on the door, a paedophile admitted to looking at child sex abuse.

As soon as cops arrived on his door, a paedophile acknowledged he had been looking at child sex photographs.

Riazudin Mahmud went out of his way to find photographs of children being sexually molested, and he was apprehended after disseminating one of the heinous images.

When police arrived at the bus driver’s home in Bootle, he instantly confessed, saying he had been looking “at child porn.”

However, a court told the father of three that wasn’t the right label; it should have been “child exploitation and abuse.”

“When interrogated, you stated that you believed you were living a fiction on the internet, but you also recognized that these were real children who had been abused, and what you were viewing had genuinely happened to them,” said recorder Kate Bex, QC.

“They were not phantom images, and you accept the abuse they received and the consequences of that.”

The 49-year-old defendant, who lost his employment after the crimes were discovered, pleaded guilty to six counts of possessing and downloading the photos, distributing one image, and possessing 19 severe pornographic photographs, the majority of which were movies.

Prosecutor Chris Taylor told Liverpool Crown Court that Mahmud’s laptop and phone contained 1,450 still photos and videos of youngsters who had been exploited.

Investigators learned that he had purposefully sought out the youngsters, using search terms like “pre-teen” and “young age.”

The photos were in all three serious seriousness categories, with the majority in the top group.

Each image, Mr Taylor claimed, depicts a youngster being molested somewhere in the world, with some plainly exhibiting agony.

“There would be no market if it weren’t for defendants like this,” he said.

Merseyside Police were called to his home in Prior Street, Bootle, on December 14 of last year after receiving information concerning an email associated with an account he used.

“I hope you can understand this is a really regretful person,” defense attorney David Birrell said, adding that Mahmud had no prior convictions.

“Summary ends.” “He gave full and candid disclosures to.”