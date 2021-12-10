After a knife-point robbery, a man is ‘badly shaken.’

During a knife point robbery in the city center, a man in his twenties was forced to hand over his iPhone, Apple Watch, Air Pod pros, a ring, and his bank cards.

At knifepoint, the victim was also forced to go to a cash machine, but was unable to withdraw money. After that, the victim was able to flee.

The man with the knife was described as black, in his late 20s, 5ft 9in height, skinny build, and wearing a black puffer coat, according to police.

The victim was seriously upset after the incident on Oxford Street on October 30 at around 5.15 a.m., according to police.

The crime also resulted in the theft of a train ticket.

“Protecting people in our communities is one of our top objectives,” Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said. “Violence like this will never be accepted on Merseyside’s streets.”

“Even though it has been months after this event, we are still committed to discover the perpetrator and bring them to justice.”

“I would ask the man described, or anyone who knows him, to come forward with information that could help our inquiry.” Please call police as soon as possible if you were out on Oxford Street in the early hours of Saturday, October 30th, and witnessed the event or anything suspicious, or if you have caught photographs of the individual.” Please contact the Merseyside Police social media bureau via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 21000754062 if you have any information.

You can also contact 101 or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously at 0800 555 111 or through their website at Give information | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).