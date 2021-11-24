After a knife alarm, armed police were dispatched to the premises.

A 39-year-old local man was arrested on charges of affray at the scene.

Another person involved in the incident received minor bruising but did not require hospital care, according to police.

“At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24th, police were summoned to reports of a domestic at a residence on Camelot Way, Runcorn,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“One of those involved, according to the caller, was probably equipped with a bladed object.”

“Local officers responded to the scene, aided by the Firearms Alliance, and detained a 39-year-old man on charge of affray.

“As a result of the event, one person received minor bruises, but they did not require hospital treatment.”