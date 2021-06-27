After a kiss with an aide, Matt Hancock resigns as Health Secretary.

Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary, just one day after video emerged showing him kissing an employee in his ministerial office, in violation of coronavirus rules.

Last month, images and video revealed Mr Hancock in an embrace with assistant Gina Coladangelo, and the Health Secretary was under pressure to resign over the violation of social-distancing guidelines.

“The last thing I would want is for my private life to detract attention from the single-minded effort that is getting us out of this crisis,” Mr Hancock wrote to Boris Johnson on Saturday.

“I want to express my regret for breaching the rules and for putting my family and loved ones through this ordeal. At this time, I also need to be with my children.”

“We owe it to the people who have given so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have failed them down, as I have done by violating the guidance,” he said.

He praised NHS employees and officials from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), but confessed that “we didn’t get every decision right.”

“I know people understand how tough it is to live with the unknown, making the painful trade-off that we have faced between freedom, prosperity, and health,” he remarked.

“I realize the great sacrifices that everyone in this country has made, you have made,” Mr Hancock said in a video uploaded on Twitter. And those of us who establish the rules must follow them, which is why I have to resign.”

You should be quite proud of what you have accomplished while in office.

“You should leave office very proud of what you have done – not just in addressing the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us,” the Prime Minister wrote in response to Mr Hancock’s letter.

"Above all, it has been your responsibility to cope with a problem larger than any of your predecessors, and in combating Covid, you have risen to that challenge — with ample energy, intelligence, and determination," he added.