After a kind stranger saves her son’s trip to the movies, the mother is overwhelmed.

A Southport mother was left speechless after a stranger paid for her and her son to see a film at the cinema.

On Thursday, Jayne O’Neil took her 7-year-old son to the movies to see Paw Patrol.

She realized she had left her wallet at home after walking to the venue and ordering their tickets and popcorn.

After destroying a £160 box, a Hermes driver spoils Mum’s birthday.

She readied herself to convey the news to her son after examining her luggage, but a stranger went over to the till and paid for their tickets and popcorn.

“We live near to town, so we strolled up to the Vue movie on Ocean Plaza, queued up, ordered our popcorn and tickets, and I couldn’t find my wallet,” the 49-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“I felt like a total moron. I went through my luggage and even looked in my young boy’s wallet, which only had £2 in it. I’d only just gotten a new phone the day before because my previous one had broken, so I hadn’t even set up Google Pay. I had PayPal, but they refused to accept it.

“Anyway, my young kid has special needs, and he is a huge fan of Paw Patrol, so I was starting to worry that he was going to have a breakdown. Anyway, there was a lady in line behind us who came up to me and said, “I’ll pay that for you,” as they opened a fresh till. I answered, “No, no,” but she insisted.

“She wouldn’t give me her information, wouldn’t let me PayPal her, and I was completely taken aback. It was a fantastic gesture, and she was a wonderful person. I’m not sure if she lives in the area or was just passing through on vacation. We were just trying to get into the movie before it started.”

Jayne, who works at a car dealership, is now attempting to return the money to the woman; if that is not possible, she plans to pass on the generous gift to someone else.

“She didn’t have to do that at all,” she remarked. We.” “The summary comes to an end.”