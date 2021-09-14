After a kid was ‘threatened’ by ‘men in balaclavas’ after school, the headteacher issued a warning.

A headteacher has issued a warning after two males wearing balaclavas allegedly approached and threatened a student.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, two guys dressed in black clothing and wearing balaclavas approached a school kid near Pendle businesses outside of Rimrose Valley.

The two males allegedly threatened the boy and demanded that he hand over his bike.

The child cooperated and was unharmed, according to the school, and they were reunited with their family.

Following the occurrence, schools in the vicinity have issued a warning to parents.

On Friday, September 10, the following was issued to parents and guardians whose children attend Sacred Heart Catholic College in Crosby: “Dear Parents and Caregivers, I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude for all you have

“Please review the notice below from Chesterfield High School about an event that occurred yesterday.

Sefton Council and Chesterfield High School both stated that the matter had been addressed and that they had no further comment.