After a “kid stumbles in duckweed and nearly drowns,” the lake was cleansed.

Following allegations that a kid nearly drowned last weekend, Liverpool Council has drained a section of Sefton Park’s stream.

The action comes after the boy’s mother detailed the horrific encounter in a public Facebook post.

Her four-year-old kid was allegedly playing hide-and-seek in the park with a childminder at the time.

The mother claimed that her little boy trod on the duckweed on the water’s surface, mistaking it for grass, and fell in.

The childminder is reported to have been unaware of this, but a passer-by noticed the boy and leapt into the water to save him.

The youngster was believed to have been consoled by people at the café until his mother arrived.

The mother stated that her son was startled but uninjured by the ordeal. He was, however, transported to the hospital in an ambulance as a precaution.

In addition to publicly praising the man who saved her son, the mother advised other parents to be cautious with their children around duckweed and encouraged others to share the message to raise awareness.

Liverpool City Council acknowledged it had been informed of the event and had taken steps to remove the duckweed from the water.

“We were made aware at the weekend of an incident that occurred on a small bit of waterway near the café in Sefton Park,” a council spokesperson said.

“On Monday morning, the place was verified. The water’s surface is currently covered in duckweed, which is a natural occurrence, and there is no algae present.

“While orange safety barriers were previously in place around this water in open areas, the portion has now been emptied of water and will remain empty until we can extend the permanent fencing around the site.”