After a jury found that a prison guard groped him while he was serving a 23-year sentence, the inmate will receive $500,000.

A federal jury granted $500,000 in damages to a Delaware prison inmate serving a 23-year term for second-degree murder after a federal jury found that a prison guard molested him in 2014.

Sergeant William Kuschel was accused in a complaint by DeShawn Drumgo of touching him inappropriately during a pat down in front of other prison personnel and convicts, and then squeezing Drumgo’s genitals so hard that his skin ripped. He claimed that the other guards laughed and did not intervene during the assault.

The jury ruled that Kuschel violated Drumgo’s Eighth Amendment rights during the pat down, but that the inmate did not prove that he was hurt during the interaction during the two-day trial. Kuschel was forced to pay $500,000 in punitive damages, while Drumgo was awarded $1 in nominal damages.

According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, a federal appeals court last year overturned an earlier ruling from a district court judge who granted Kuschel summary judgment, which is a ruling issued without a full trial for a case in which one party asserts there are no important facts in dispute.

Drumgo did not produce enough evidence to back his accusations that Kuschel violated his constitutional rights against cruel and unusual punishment, according to the district judge.

The panel, however, found that the judge erred in issuing summary judgment and that Drumgo failed to offer sufficient information. The panel decided that the contrasting evidence presented by Drumgo and Kuschel ought to be decided by a jury rather than a judge.

Other Department of Correction employees testified that the search was legal and that they never heard Drumgo tell Kuschel to cease doing what he was doing, as other detainees claimed.

Officials from the Department of Correction had previously secured a summary judgment ruling by contending that Drumgo had not exhausted all administrative remedies before launching his complaint. They claimed there was no record of Drumgo filing a grievance in the jail database.

However, after Drumgo won his appeal, prison officials told the court that a later search revealed that Drumgo had filed a grievance against Kuschel. The complaint was filed in a different database for confidentiality concerns, according to officials, because it featured allegations of sexual misbehavior.

