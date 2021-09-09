After a judge struck down a ban on school mask mandates, Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed an emergency appeal.

After a lower court judge permitted school districts to continue requiring forced masking for returning students, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed an emergency appeal on Thursday to reinstate his ban on school mask mandates.

Lawyers for DeSantis filed a petition with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida, urging the court to reinstate the mask requirement ban while the legal dispute proceeds. The attorneys claim that they “have a good prospect of victory on appeal,” before accusing the trial court of “abusing its judgment” by removing DeSantis’ automatic stay.

Judge Leon Cooper of Florida’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals overturned DeSantis’ ban on school mask regulations on Aug. 27, allowing school districts that he threatened with financial losses to continue with their policy.

Cooper termed DeSantis’ initial executive order against school masking rules as “without legal authority” in his first judgement. On Sept. 3, DeSantis filed an appeal, putting Cooper’s injunction on hold for the time being.

Cooper, on the other hand, concluded on Wednesday that there was not enough irreparable injury to overturn the automatic stay prompted by the appeal. He based his decision on the fact that Florida is currently a COVID-19 hotspot, which would warrant masking for schoolchildren. The alternative, he argued, would be to keep unvaccinated children at home, which would be harmful in and of itself.

Cooper mentioned that the Delta variety of COVID-19 can infect children more quickly than earlier strains, and that home isolation was the only alternative other than masking or immunization. COVID-19 vaccinations are currently approved for children over the age of 12, but not for those under the age of 12.

DeSantis and a number of local school districts have been at odds about whether school officials can mandate children to wear masks when they return to school for the new school year. DeSantis and his administration have threatened to withhold salaries for employees in disobedient school districts after some rejected his initial executive order in July.

DeSantis, who is running for re-election in 2022, has not said how he intends to punish local school districts. The New York Times previously reported that DeSantis' administration does not yet know how it planned to withhold any salary from district officials because the state does not pay them.