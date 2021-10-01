After a judge sided with Mayor de Blasio, NYC teachers have petitioned the Supreme Court to block de Blasio’s vaccine mandate.

A group of New York City public school teachers has petitioned the United States Supreme Court to intervene and prevent the city’s vaccine mandate from taking effect on Friday at 5 p.m.

An emergency appeal filed on Thursday asks New York Circuit Justice Sonia Sotomayor to halt the mandate on the grounds that it violates their equal protection rights.

According to the petition, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s directive “would compel thousands of unvaccinated public-school personnel to lose their jobs,” while other municipal employees, including those who have considerable contact with children, can opt out of the vaccine mandate through weekly COVID-19 testing.

The latest legal challenge comes just days after a federal judge ruled in favor of de Blasio, lifting a temporary halt on the mandate in the nation’s largest public school system.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan vacated last week’s injunction and refused the initial motion on Monday evening, clearing the way for the city to begin requiring vaccinations of school employees on October 4th.

Some teachers have already taken steps to meet the impending deadline.

According to de Blasio, 7,000 teachers and school personnel in the city received immunizations on Friday and Saturday alone. As of Monday, 87 percent of the city’s education department’s employees had received at least one dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination.

While teachers’ unions have claimed that the mandate might result in a 10,000-teacher deficit, the mayor has asserted that New York City has a surplus of vaccinated substitute teachers ready to fill the vacancies.

“We have a lot of substitute teachers, especially young individuals who want to go into teaching, who are ready, willing, and able, who are vaccinated, who are going to take those responsibilities right away,” de Blasio said CNN on Wednesday.

“The bottom line is if you refuse and continue to refuse, then we can’t have you with our kids,” he said, adding that while the city would gladly welcome back teachers who changed their minds about vaccines and got vaccinated after the order went into effect, “the bottom line is if you refuse and continue to refuse, then we can’t have you with our kids.”

"On Monday, we'll have a million-student school system where every adult in the facility will be present.