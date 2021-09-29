After a judge rules on a ban lawsuit, South Carolina clears the way for schools to allow masks.

The state’s education chief said Wednesday that schools can adopt mask mandates and seek legal counsel on accommodations for medically fragile kids.

In a lawsuit, parents of disabled students contended that prohibiting masks was discriminatory since they didn’t feel secure taking their children to school in the event of a pandemic without the protection of masks.

Governor Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson of South Carolina have promised to appeal, while a member who initiated the ban has threatened to withdraw funds from districts that demand masks.

Districts now have the “discretionary right to enforce masks,” according to a memo from Education Superintendent Molly Spearman.

“The Court expressed profound concerns regarding barriers to meaningful access to in-person education, programs, services, and activities for children with disabilities in its order,” Spearman wrote.

The Republican superintendent has asked the governor and the Republican-controlled General Assembly to allow districts to implement mask laws if they so desire.

Doctors, teachers, school administrators, and the state Health Department have also encouraged McMaster and Republican lawmakers to reconsider their position that parents should decide whether or not their children wear masks in school on an individual basis.

The House included a provision in this year’s budget prohibiting districts from using state funds to enforce mask laws. Almost every aspect of a school system is influenced by state financing.

While some districts chose to ignore the clause or attempted to circumvent it by using federal COVID-19 relief funds, many felt they were powerless to do anything but lobby lawmakers to modify the regulations in a special session. The General Assembly has been unmoved so far.

The verdict was still being digested by many school districts on Wednesday. Greenville County, the state’s largest district, set a special meeting for Thursday, where members will receive legal counsel on the verdict behind closed doors.

The congressman who introduced the mask requirement ban said Tuesday’s decision demonstrated states should be entitled to disobey federal laws and judgements, a concept known as nullification, which led to South Carolina seceding from the union in 1860 and triggering the Civil War. In Facebook posts, Representative Stewart Jones threatened districts that disobeyed the restriction.

