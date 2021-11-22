After a judge ruled that the rape victim was not traumatized, a Baltimore cop was sentenced to house arrest.

After the judge dismissed one allegation and concluded there was no proof of psychological impairment to the victim, Anthony Westerman, a former Baltimore County police officer, was sentenced to four years of home detention for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman.

According to Baltimore-based CBS station WJZ-TV, the 27-year-old was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, one act of third-degree sexual crime, one count of fourth-degree sexual offense, and one count of second-degree assault. The allegations are related to two distinct occurrences that occurred in 2017 and 2019.

At Westerman’s sentencing on November 19, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer dropped one of the rape convictions and ordered that the other counts be served concurrently. Westerman would only be found guilty of one count of second-degree rape, according to the judge.

And we’re puzzled as to why victims are unwilling to come forward.

"For raping a woman, police officer Anthony Westerman was sentenced to home detention." Westerman was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with all but four years of home arrest deferred by Truffer. According to WJZ, the judge said there was no evidence of psychological impairment to the rape victim before imposing the punishment on the former police officer. Truffer earlier stated that the assault was "perhaps the most painful time" of the victim's life, and that the woman indicated she required therapy following the assault.

Westerman was also sentenced to one day in jail by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office for the second-degree assault of a different lady at a pub in 2019, which Truffer called as “boorish.” After serving his term, he was also sentenced to probation.

On Friday, Truffer ordered that Westerman should be released on home arrest while his convictions are appealed.

“It dropped the guidelines because the Judge took away one of the counts and did not find that there was a psychological impairment,” Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger wrote in an email to WJZ, admitting that he expected a harsher punishment. “However, the guideline punishment should have been imposed as a 5- to 10-year prison sentence.” Shellenberger also voiced concern and stated that he did not agree with home detention as a sentencing for sexual assault. This is a condensed version of the information.