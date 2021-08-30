After a judge reversed a previous ruling, an unvaccinated mother was allowed to see her son.

When a Cook County judge barred a Chicago woman from visiting her 11-year-old son because she had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, the case went viral. This order has now been lifted, however the reason behind this remains unknown.

“This court now VACATES paragraph 3 of its August 11, 2021 ruling based on the absence of a pleading or hearing on serious endangerment,” Judge James Shapiro said in a brief statement on Monday, revoking the portion of the earlier order that barred Rebecca Ferlit from seeing her son. There was no other explanation for the decision in the statement.

The initial decision against Firlit was said to be the first of its kind to consider immunization status in custody disputes. The barrier would have stayed in place until she could verify she had had a COVID-19 immunization, as originally planned.

Firlit claimed that she had previously had negative reactions to other vaccines and that she should be concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine for health concerns. Shapiro was “very much exceeding his judicial authority” with the initial order, according to her attorney, Annette Fernholz.

Firlit told the Chicago Sun-Times, “I’ve had adverse reactions to vaccines in the past and was recommended not to get vaccinated by my doctor.” “It is dangerous.”

Firlit’s ex-husband, Matthew Duiven, was represented by Jeffrey Leving, who termed the reversal “unfortunate” and said he would file a “emergency motion…to oppose it.”

Firlit and Duiven had shared custody and parenting time of their kid for seven years following their divorce before the issue went to court.

Duiven had not even brought up his ex-vaccination wife’s status in court, according to Fernholz. Shapiro made the choice entirely on his own, which was one of the reasons she accused him of overstepping his authority.

“In this situation, you have a judge who decides ‘Oh, you’re not vaccinated,’ despite the fact that there is no question before him involving parental time with the child. After the original order, Fernholz stated, “You don’t get to see your child until you’re vaccinated.” “That’s a little bit outside of his purview. You must understand that the father did not even bring this matter to the attention of the court. As a result, the judge is on his own. This is a condensed version of the information.