After a judge refused to block the COVID vaccine mandate, dozens of scientists and others may be fired.

A legal challenge brought by dozens of scientists and other employees at Los Alamos National Laboratory to stop a vaccine mandate was rejected by a New Mexico judge on Friday, putting the workers at risk of being fired if they don’t comply with the vaccination deadline by the afternoon deadline.

Over a hundred scientists, nuclear engineers, research technicians, designers, project managers, and other employees took part in the effort to overturn the mandate. Several personnel have high security clearance and conduct tasks ranging from national defense to infrastructure enhancements and COVID-19 research.

The workers say in their complaint that the mandate infringes on their constitutional rights and creates a hostile work environment.

The case comes as New Mexico expands its indoor mask mandate across the state, claiming persistently high levels of community spread. Since the pandemic began in 2020, almost 263,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the state.

While the adult vaccination rate in New Mexico is still around 71.5 percent, it is substantially higher among lab employees and contractors. Last week, the lab reported that more than 96 percent of employees had received at least one vaccination, but it’s unclear how many have since been fully vaccinated, how many have requested exemptions, or how many may face termination for refusing the jabs.

The lab’s lawyers argued in court on Thursday that vaccination was a requirement of working at Los Alamos. The vaccine need had been announced by lab management in August.

Unvaccinated employees will have to look for work elsewhere, according to State District Judge Jason Lidyard.

The lab has declined to comment on the case and has not responded to queries about employee immunization rates or the number of exemptions granted. Those who have been given religious exemptions will be placed on unpaid leave.

Despite the lab’s substantial modeling work for the state on spread and other COVID-19 related tendencies, the personnel behind the lawsuit claim that the high level of scrutiny required of them while working with nuclear weapons or other high-level projects has not been applied on the vaccination front.

