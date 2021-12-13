After a judge found that UPS illegally diverted salaries to charities, the company will pay employees $1 million.

Teamsters Local 804, a union representing many UPS workers in New York, stated in a statement that UPS managers allegedly took money from their members’ paychecks and donated it to United Way for years.

According to the union, the corporation is paying $1.3 million to around 6,000 employees.

According to court documents obtained by The Huffington Post, the $1.3 million includes the $789,432 deducted from their wages as well as other damages.

Two employees, Jerry Hobbs and Frank Swensen, allegedly discovered the money was being taken out of their paychecks without their knowledge in 2019 and 2020, according to the filings.

Workers and management had already discussed the yearly fundraiser, with employees agreeing to have the donations deducted from their paychecks. According to The Huffington Post, workers claim that the agreement was terminated in 2019 and that they were unaware that money was still being taken out.

According to The Huffington Post, the complaint claims that managers are incentivized to fulfill a set contribution objective and that failure to do so has consequences.

In a statement to the outlet, one employee, Fred Lubarsky, said he spotted the withdrawals a few years ago.

“When I told my manager that I never agreed to this and that I wanted it to stop, he gave me the cold shoulder,” Lubarsky stated in the statement. He stated that he was thinking about donating his portion of the settlement to a charity of his choice.

Employees should opt-in to the deal, according to union president Vinnie Perrone.

In a statement, he said, “Make the firm pay for what they did wrong.”

According to the union, any funds not claimed would be donated to St. Jude’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital for Children.

UPS has long been a supporter of the United Way. According to a United Way press release, the two have been working together since 1982, and UPS was the first firm to raise $1 billion for the organization.

Other businesses have been accused of exploiting their employees’ wages as well. Amazon began repaying $60 million in illegally withheld tips to its employees in November.

