After a judge declared him intellectually disabled, the inmate’s two death sentences were vacated.

Pervis Payne’s two death sentences were annulled Tuesday after a court declared him intellectually handicapped. He was convicted of murdering his mother and daughter in 1987.

The order was signed by Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan, according to the Associated Press. In Millington, Tennessee, a Memphis suburb, Payne was found guilty of fatally stabbing Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie Jo. Christopher’s 3-year-old son, Nicholas, was also stabbed but survived.

Payne, who is of African-American descent, has always maintained his innocence. He claimed investigators he was on his way to see his girlfriend at Christopher’s apartment building when he heard Christopher and her children, who were white, and sought to aid them. He panicked and fled when he saw a white police officer, he said.

Payne’s lawyers had filed a petition claiming that he was intellectually impaired, and they had brought in an expert to evaluate him. Prosecutors hired their own mental health expert, claiming that they “could not depend entirely on opinions of defense experts” and that their expert “could not say that Payne’s intellectual functioning is outside the range for intellectual disability.” As a result, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced on Friday that the state will no longer pursue the death penalty.

The court noted in her judgment, “The Petition is supported by two expert opinions determining that Petitioner is mentally impaired pursuant to Tennessee law.”

Now, Payne has two life sentences instead. Prosecutors are requesting consecutive life terms, which would allow Payne, 54, to be eligible for parole at the earliest age of 85, according to his lawyer. Attorney Kelley Henry is seeking for Payne’s life terms to be combined, allowing him to be released sooner.

Payne hugged Henry and expressed gratitude for her efforts on his behalf.

The Innocence Project, which advocates for the use of DNA testing in cases of wrongful conviction, is involved in the case, which has received national attention from anti-death-penalty campaigners. Payne’s innocence was not proven by DNA tests.

The district attorney, Weirich, has stated that the evidence largely points to Payne as the murderer, and her office first disputed the claims of intellectual handicap. A murder weapon, as well as a washcloth and other gory objects, were discovered.