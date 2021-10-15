After a judge considers Stuart Scheller’s record, he will forfeit only one month’s pay of $5,000.

Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller, the Marine who uploaded videos on the internet criticizing the departure of US forces from Afghanistan, has been forced to forfeit $5,000 in salary and has received a letter of reprimand.

The sentence was far less severe than the prosecution’s recommendation, which called for Scheller to forfeit $5,000 in pay for six months and get a letter of reprimand.

According to the plea deal, Scheller’s maximum penalty was a 12-month suspension of two-thirds of his monthly pay and a letter of reprimand.

While the judge, Marine Colonel Glen Hines, did not condone Scheller’s actions, he noted that the 17-year Marine had an excellent record before to the social media incident, which Hines said he considered.

Hines said on Friday that if Scheller hadn’t been obliged to spend nine days in pre-trial custody after being accused, he would have given him a two-month salary forfeiture.

On Thursday, Scheller pled guilty to all six misdemeanor charges.

Contempt, disrespect, disobedience, dereliction in the discharge of his duties, and conduct unbecoming an officer and gentleman were among the charges.

Scheller was relieved of command in August after posting videos on Facebook and LinkedIn criticizing the haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan, including the bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport, which killed 13 US service members and 170 Afghans, and demanding accountability from Pentagon officials.

“Did anyone raise their hand and say, ‘We screwed this up completely?'” In one video, Scheller stated. “I’m not implying that we can undo what we’ve done. All I sought was for accountability, for people to respond to what I said and say, “Yes.” There were blunders.’ And if they’d done that, I’d have gone back into rank and file, presented my paperwork, and gotten what I wanted.” Scheller reiterated his calls for leadership to admit their failures in the evacuations in an unsworn statement read during his sentencing hearing from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

“If military commanders truly cared about service personnel and their sacrifices, all current and prior top leaders would engage in public debates about their decision-making shortcomings,” Scheller told Hines. “More service personnel would be healed if senior leaders took responsibility. This is a condensed version of the information.