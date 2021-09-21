After a judge acquitted several convictions, a former Massachusetts mayor still faces prison time.

After being cleared of many felonies, the former mayor of the Massachusetts city of Fall River is still facing prison time.

On Monday, Jasiel Correia, the former mayor of Fall River, appeared in court to be convicted on 21 charges of federal corruption and fraud.

Six counts of wire fraud and two counts of filing fraudulent tax returns were thrown out by a federal judge after prosecutors failed to offer sufficient evidence to support the convictions.

Correia’s convictions on multiple charges of extortion, wire fraud, and extortion conspiracy remain in place notwithstanding his acquittal. He was charged with nine counts of wire fraud, four counts of extortion conspiracy, four counts of submitting false tax returns, and four counts of extortion when he was first arrested.

At the age of 23, Correia was elected mayor in 2015. During his campaign, he painted himself as a wealthy businessman who could assist the city recover. Federal prosecutors, on the other hand, believe he stole money from investors and used it to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Prosecutors think he accepted bribes from marijuana merchants who sought to open shops in the city after he took office.

Throughout the affair, Correia has maintained his innocence.

Despite the fact that a judge has overturned several of Correia’s convictions, Mark Dana, a legal commentator for NBC 10, says the disgraced mayor might still face a lengthy jail sentence if he refuses to admit his crimes.

“If he is truly regretful, it will probably be on the lower end, maybe around five or four years,” Dana said.

“If, on the other hand, he says nothing or claims innocence – as he did to the media shortly after the verdict – then he has a problem because, under certain circumstances, the court can sentence him to up to six, seven, or eight years under federal sentencing guidelines.”

Federal prosecutors wanted Correia to forfeit more than $560,000, pay nearly $300,000 in restitution to investors, and pay over $20,000 to the IRS in exchange for an 11-year prison sentence.

The sentencing phase of Correia’s hearing is set to start Tuesday morning.