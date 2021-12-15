After a journalist tested positive for COVID, Antony Blinken’s tour to Southeast Asia was cut short.

After a journalist in his traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had to cut short his first official tour of Southeast Asia “out of an excess of caution.”

The journalist tested positive in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after the trip began in Liverpool, England, and ended in Jakarta, Indonesia. The journalist tested negative in both Liverpool and Jakarta, according to the State Department, which had been testing the traveling party on a daily basis.

Blinken was meant to stay Wednesday night in Bangkok after his visit to Kuala Lumpur, but he only flew in for a “short logistical layover” before returning to the United States.

The journalist who tested positive is still in Kuala Lumpur, where he will spend the next 10 days in isolation. The individual “was not involved and has not participated in any of Secretary Blinken’s program in Kuala Lumpur,” according to a statement from the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur. So far, no one else in the traveling party has tested positive, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

According to the Bangkok Post, the four-day trip to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand was intended to improve relations with Southeast Asia, which is a “key stage” in the US-China rivalry.

At least two Thai ground staff employees were seen servicing Blinken’s plane at the Bangkok airport while wearing full protective gear.

Fears that more members of the delegation would test positive, forcing them to quarantine in Thailand over the Christmas break prompted the quick change in plans.

Blinken explained the change of plans to Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, according to Price.

“The secretary expressed his disappointment to the Foreign Minister that he would be unable to visit Bangkok this week. He explained that, “out of an abundance of caution,” the secretary will return to Washington, D.C., to reduce the chance of COVID-19 spreading and to prioritize the health and safety of the U.S. traveling group and individuals they might otherwise come into contact with.

The US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said it alerted the Malaysian government about the virus outbreak and thanked the Malaysian authorities for their assistance in a statement posted online.

