After a ‘incorrect’ Tory conference tweet, a Liverpool eatery received a ‘torrent of hate.’

After being mistakenly identified as having catered for the Conservative Party Conference, a Liverpool restaurant claims it has received a ‘torrent of hate.’

Il Forno, headquartered on Duke Street, has attempted to clear the air, claiming that it was incorrectly identified as a caterer for a recent large conference in Manchester.

Il Forno was named as an official supplier by the British Italian Conservatives Group in a social media post.

This was followed by a large number of negative responses on social media, with a number of people stating that they would not be spending money with Il Forno again. Legendary Liverpool milkman Tommy Callagher died, prompting a wave of tributesThis was followed by a large number of negative responses on social media, with a number of people stating that they would not be spending money with Il Forno again.

However, the message from the British Italian Conservatives has since been removed, and the group has apologized for the error.

According to the organisation, “We apologize for sending a message with incorrect information.

“The British Italian Conservatives have never received catering from Liverpool’s Il Forno Restaurant.

“The service was provided by an independent company with no political ties or ties to us.”

After the false message was sent out, Paolo Cillo, the owner of Il Forno and Crust eateries, said he and his team were “overwhelmed by a flood of hatred.”

“We are profoundly disturbed and dismayed that at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, the British Italian Conservatives incorrectly labeled Il Forno as a catering supplier,” he stated.

“It is our understanding that the food for the Conservative Party conference was provided by a company unrelated to Il Forno or Crust.” We have now received a letter from the Conservatives apologizing for their error.

“As a proud Liverpool business with a 17-year history, we are overwhelmed by the vitriolic assaults and a flood of hatred from some on social media for something we had no connection with, and we feel forced to clear the air.”