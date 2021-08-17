After a ‘incident’ at home, a two-year-old toddler dies.

After being involved in an incident in North Wales, a two-year-old child died.

On Saturday, August 14, about 10 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to a property in Garden City, Deeside.

Ambulance workers were the first to arrive on the scene, followed by police.

According to the Daily Post, the toddler was rushed to a hospital in Chester by ambulance staff and then moved to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The infant died last night, Monday, August 16, according to police.

According to police, the death is being treated as “unexplained,” and they are working with partner agencies “to examine the circumstances of the occurrence.”

“Police were called soon after 10pm on Saturday night (14/8) by Ambulance colleagues to an incident involving a two-year-old child at a residence in Garden City, Deeside,” a North Wales Police spokeswoman said.

“Ambulance staff took the youngster to a hospital in Chester, and they were then transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where they sadly died last night.

“At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained, and we are working with other authorities to look into the circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via webchat at https://orlo.uk/Dwlcz or by calling 101 and using reference Z119454.