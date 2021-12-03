After a hung jury in the Connor Dockerty murder trial, a little boy awaits his fate.

A jury couldn’t decide whether a boy was guilty of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man.

Boy A, a 14-year-old killer, stabbed Connor Dockerty, 23, four times in a Huyton street in April of this year.

After a six-week trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Boy A, now 15, was found guilty of murder by a majority of 10-1 yesterday.

Prosecutors claimed the deceased was slain in a “revenge” attack carried out by a second youngster, Boy B, after Mr Dockerty allegedly shoved or threatened to shove his girlfriend.

Yesterday afternoon, a jury convicted Boy B, then 15 and now 16, not guilty of murder.

However, jurors were unable to make a decision on a charge of manslaughter against him today after nearly 15 and a half hours of discussion.

Boy B will now have to wait seven days to see if the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decides to retry him on this offence.

When Boy A met Mr Dockerty in Kingsway at around 8 p.m. on Monday, April 19, he was accused of being armed with two knives.

Boy A stabbed the victim in the heart, and the victim died in the hospital a short time later.

Boy A admitted to possessing a bladed article, namely the knife he admitted to using to stab Mr Dockerty in self-defense.

The jury, however, was unable to decide whether he was in possession of a second blade, as the prosecution claimed.

Prosecutors say he withdrew the case when a knife was discovered on a grass edge.

Mr Dockerty, according to Boy A, was carrying that knife and rushed at him with it.

Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, today asked the jury foreman if he thought the panel could reach a verdict on either charge if given further time.

He said the jury, which was reduced to 11 after a juror was removed earlier in the trial, might withdraw to examine the question.

“I’ll answer it right now,” the jury foreman said. “No, in both circumstances.” The remaining jurors were released and praised for their service by Judge Flewitt.

“You must not feel in,” he replied.

“The summary comes to an end.”