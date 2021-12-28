After a humiliating defeat on the third day in Melbourne, England loses the Ashes 3-0.

In Melbourne, England lost the Ashes in humiliating manner, being blitzed for 68 all out in their second innings, falling 3-0 adrift after only 12 days of sport.

England capitulated on the third morning of the Boxing Day Test, ending a tour that has lurched from disappointment to disappointment since ball one, when Rory Burns lost his off stump.

Given that they had restricted the hosts to a paltry 267, the eventual margin of defeat, an innings and 14 runs, was an indictment on every level.

Scott Boland, who was a seventh-choice bowler just a few weeks ago, was their surprising destroyer, taking six for seven as a series of hitters lined up to surrender their wickets.

As England resumed on 31 for four, they lost their next six wickets for another 37 runs, failing to even force Australia to bat again.

Much of the damage had been done the night before, when 12 overs of shock and awe with the new ball left them 31 for four and circling the drain of yet another humiliating defeat.

But they still had their high-class captain Joe Root, who enjoyed a career-best year, and their occasional miracle worker Ben Stokes at the crease, with two players vying for Test places – Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler – still to come.

None of them could muster a fightback deserving of the term. Root scored the most, as he usually always does, but only managed 28 and was not pleased with the manner in which he was dismissed.

Stokes and Bairstow were dispatched far too quickly, with Buttler finishing not out as the tail disintegrated.

The match’s continuance had been in doubt due to a Covid-19 outbreak in England’s camp, which has now resulted in six positive cases spread among family members and backroom staff, but both squads were given the all-clear and play resumed on time.

Despite the drama of the previous night, when Pat Cummins, Mithcell Starc, and hometown hero Boland worked the MCG into a tizzy, there was still a glimmer of optimism that the tourists may come through.