After a house raid, three people were apprehended, including a wanted man who was in a police standoff.

After a nine-hour standoff on a roof to elude police, a wanted guy is still in custody.

At around 8.50 a.m. on Monday, Merseyside Police were called to St Matthews Grove in Thatto Heath, St Helens, to apprehend a wanted man.

The man reportedly ran to the roof of the building and began throwing bricks at rescue personnel while refusing to come down.

A police negotiator was dispatched to the location, along with other emergency services such as fire and rescue, which resulted in the street being closed for many hours.

Police stated yesterday that the man had been detained for nine hours and that he and three others had been arrested.

“[The individual] was later caught, and a search of the home resulted in a huge quantity of cannabis being seized,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

A 26-year-old man from St Helens has been charged with criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon, Section 18 wounding, burglary, assault, assault on an emergency responder, and possession with intent to sell cannabis.

He is still being held in jail.

On suspicion of helping an offender and possessing with intent to provide cannabis, a 21-year-old man from Thatto Heath, a 19-year-old woman from St Helens, and a 16-year-old boy from St Helens were also arrested.

They’ve all been released on bail awaiting further inquiry.

“I came home from work and I’ve never seen this many police and emergency services in my life,” one eyewitness who lives nearby remarked at the scene yesterday.

“I heard a man yelling, but I couldn’t understand what he was saying.

“This is the first time something like this has happened here.”

“He’s been in a standoff with police since around 9.30am and he’s been on a roof throwing slates down,” a man who lives on one of the adjacent roads claimed.

“Since roughly 10 a.m., the road has been closed. Several fire trucks, an ambulance, and a number of police cars and vans.”