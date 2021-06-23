After a house in Huyton was riddled with gunfire, a suspected gunman was apprehended.

After a window and door were blown out while the horrified residents were still inside, a suspected gunman was apprehended.

At around 2.30 a.m. on Sunday, Merseyside Police responded to the scene in Huyton.

After the gunman started fire on the residence on Woolfall Crescent, the gunman destroyed a window and the front door.

READ MORE: A police car collides with a customized mountain bike

At 7.10 p.m., another shooting occurred in Huyton, this time outside a residence on Reeds Road, about a six-minute drive from the first.

At this time, there is no link between the two instances.

At the time of the incident, there were persons inside the Woolfall Crescent property.

A 29-year-old Roby man was detained today on charges of possessing a handgun, burglary, and cannabis possession, according to police.

Officers have taken him into jail and are questioning him.

“The arrest today shows that where people want to use lethal weapons to cause fear and injury in our communities, we will take action and bring those responsible to justice,” Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald said.

“While one arrest has been made, detectives are continuing to work around the clock to investigate this incident as well as another one that occurred on Reeds Road in Huyton on Sunday evening.

“We understand how upsetting these occurrences have been for the Huyton community, so we’ve increased high-visibility patrols in the area.”

“At this stage in the investigation, we do not believe the instances are linked,” he continued, “but we would continue to ask the community to come forward with any information.”

“All information about gun crime will be used to remove firearms and people who use them from the community. Please tell us what you know, whether directly or anonymously, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000412619.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

. Summary ends.