After a hotel nightmare, the hen party was granted a free vacation to Liverpool.

After being left “stuck” due to a hotel booking mix-up, a hospitality provider stepped in to assist restore the faith of a visiting hen party in Liverpool.

After realizing that their weekend hotel reservations had been cancelled without their knowledge, Carley Clark and her pals were left wandering the streets “like Mary and Joseph” until 1 a.m.

After spending six hours in the hotel desk trying to find somewhere else to stay, the hen party, who had traveled to the city from Newcastle, was thrown out onto the streets.

Carley, the maid of honor, said she felt “scared and hopeless” as she toured the streets with her 11 companions, and that some of them were “sobbing.”

The group had reserved a room at Prestige STAY on Stanley Street through the Expedia Group’s Hotels.com.

Now, a luxury property booking firm has invited the group to come to Liverpool in order to provide them with a better memory of the city.

“We wanted to highlight just how good our city is to visit and give the bride and her friends and family the great experiences they deserve,” said Debi Maguire, head of housekeeping for the Hotel Man company.

“When we heard the girl’s narrative, it struck us as an awful kind of hen party memory for them to carry with them for the rest of their lives.

“I’m sure they’ve had a lot of nasty remarks from online trolls, which has made things even worse for them.”

They’ve given a number of dates for the group to return, as well as free lodging and a “do-over,” according to Debi.

“It’s critical to make a strong first impression since tourism in the city is something we all profit from,” she added.

“It was horrific, people were weeping, it was raining, we were stranded,” Carley recounted of her previous encounter. It was horrifying and extremely distressing, as if we were Mary and Joseph looking for a place to dwell.

“We don’t know Liverpool; we live near Durham, which is a small town where everyone knows everyone, and that’s where we came from.”

