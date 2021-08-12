After a hotel booking snafu, the hen party has to take an early train home.

When the hotel they had hired for the night threw their rooms away, a woman’s hen celebration was spoiled.

Caroline Roberts, the bride-to-be, and the 35-strong entourage – nearly all NHS employees – were hoping for a memorable night in Liverpool city center last Saturday.

However, due to a hotel booking mix-up at Liverpool Central Travelodge, their plans were thwarted, and several members of the party, including the bride, were forced to take an early train back to St Helens.

During a fake tan pampering session, a new mother discovers a lump the size of a plum.

Victoria Mellis, one of the group, expressed her disappointment, saying she had planned a “real hen do” for Caroline, a mother of one who sadly lost her first husband to cancer when he was only 34 years old.

Victoria, 44, from Middlesbrough, reported that all but one of the three rooms they had reserved at the Travelodge were given away to other visitors.

“Both the hen do and Caroline’s wedding had to be canceled last year due to Covid,” she explained.

“We spent a long time arranging the hen weekend after she got engaged in 2017.” The hotel rooms were reserved and paid for in full in March.

“We were out and about in the city center, lugging our luggage around after the Travelodge refused to let us leave it the night before.

“At around 6 p.m., one of the group members went to the hotel to drop off her things, and that’s when she told us, ‘I’ve got some awful news.’ They’ve given away all of the rooms, and there’s only one remaining.’

“Up until that point, we’d been having a great time. The hotel claimed to have sent us an email the previous day, but we never received it.”

Several messages sent back and forth between them and the hotel were unsuccessful, Victoria added, with no alternative lodging given or arranged.

“We ended ourselves in a karaoke club trying to figure out what was going on,” she explained.

“In the end, there was no choice but for the hen party to conclude early so that everyone could travel back to their homes for the.”

“The summary comes to an end.”